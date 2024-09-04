Olivia Rodrigo shares behind-the-scenes look at romantic Venice getaway

Venice, Italy - Olivia Rodrigo is feeling the amore after her romantic trip to Venice!

Olivia Rodrigo dropped several new snaps from her recent getaway to Venice via Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop a few new snaps from her recent time in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, where she supported boyfriend Louis Partridge at the premiere of his new miniseries, Disclaimer.

The first slideshow – which was entirely in black-and-white – saw Olivia posing at a reception for Louis' new show as well as a dinner hosted by Miu Miu. The post ended with a snap of the Grammy winner smiling as she splashed around in a pool.

"venice b***h," Olivia captioned the post.

But that wasn't all for her social media recaps, as she posted again on Tuesday – this time a colorful photo dump showing some of her adventures outside of the formal events fans saw her at.

The post included photos of herself enjoying some of the local cuisine, indulging in a glass of wine, and even meeting a little black cat.

Olivia's attendance at the star-studded film festival marked her red carpet debut with Louis, though the pair have been linked since last fall.