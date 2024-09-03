Olivia Rodrigo joins Louis Partridge for PDA-filled dinner in Venice

Venice, Italy - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have continued their swoon-worthy antics in Venice, Italy, with another romantic outing.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) and Louis Partridge have continued their swoon-worthy antics in Venice, Italy, with another romantic outing. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Gruppo LiveMedia

Following their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival last Thursday, the two were spotted at a reception celebrating the premiere of the Apple TV+ miniseries Disclaimer, which features Louis in starring role.

Per Billboard, the lovebirds posed for photos inside the event, with the Enola Holmes actor kissing Olivia on the head as she smiled for the camera.

In another sweet shot, Louis was seen aiming his camera at the 21-year-old singer as she listened to another attendee speak at the table.

While the duo has been linked since October 2023, their time in Venice marks their first outing as a couple in an official capacity.

Louis even made the romance Instagram official as he shared a snap of himself holding hands with Olivia to his story.

The dates come as the get him back! artist enjoys a break from her sold-out GUTS World Tour concert series following her lengthy stint in Los Angeles, California.