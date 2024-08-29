Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Talk about a hard launch!

The stars were spotted amid Thursday's festivities, posing together for a few photos before Louis made his way to the red carpet to promote his new miniseries, Disclaimer.

Though the 21-year-old singer didn't accompany her beau on the carpet, she drew all eyes to her in a gorgeous floor-length black gown, which she paired with dark shades and a bold red lip, as they made their way through the festival.

Olivia and Louis, who were first linked in October 2023, have kept their romance largely private – until now, that is!

The two were reportedly connected through mutual friends, and the romance rumors were seemingly confirmed when they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York in December.

Despite steering away from public comments on the relationship, Olivia has made her feelings known with a not-so-subtle love song evidently inspired by the British actor called so american.

The track was released on the deluxe version of her sophomore album, GUTS, back in March.