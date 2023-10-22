Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts about how therapy helped her heal

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is not shy about confessing her love of therapy and mental health awareness!

Olivia Rodrigo explains her belief that everyone should partake in therapy during her latest radio interview with Mix 104.1 Boston. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto

In a recent interview with Mix 104.1 Boston, the 20-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she's been in therapy for a long time, saying that it's made a huge difference in her life.

"I feel so fortunate to have been in therapy for so long," Olivia said. "It's really amazing."

The vampire singer explained that there shouldn't be a stigma over who should receive therapy and who shouldn't, as all matters should be treated equally.



She says that even if you're happy and healthy, therapy can still be beneficial.

"But I'm usually pretty okay, and going to therapy has just made my life so much better, just exponentially made me so much happier of a person, so much more grounded," she said.

The GUTS artist explained that it's nice to have someone who you can talk to without judgment: "It's just kind of that one-on-one time."