Is Olivia Rodrigo's vampire about her ex-boyfriend, Zack Bia?

Los Angeles, California - As fans theorize over the subject of Olivia Rodrigo 's latest songs, the star's ex, Zack Bia, is pulling himself out of the conversation.

Olivia Rodrigo's ex, Zack Bia, revealed that he doesn't believe her song, vampire, is about him, despite fan speculation. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Vampire, the lead single of Rodrigo's sophomore album GUTS, has been a central point of fan speculation since it came out.

While some of the crazier theories pointed fingers at Taylor Swift and her rumored falling out with the 20-year-old singer, most believe that the inspiration is one of Rodrigo's exes.

Bia, whom the Grammy winner briefly dated in 2022, opened up about the speculation that he inspired vampire in a new interview with GQ.

"I don't think it's really about me," Bia said. "I think the internet just ran with it."

The 27-year-old continued on, adding that there are no hard feelings between the pair.

"We hung out, we're both busy, and we ended up not furthering our relationship," he explained. "There was never any drama, you know?"

As for Rodrigo, the singer has affirmed that she never wants to reveal the subjects of her songs but answered "no comment" when Rolling Stone asked directly whether Bia inspired the track.

Despite the DJ's denial, plenty of fans still believe the lyrics of vampire — and some other GUTS tracks — appear to parallel the duo's short-lived romance.