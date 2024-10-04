Have Halle Bailey and rapper DDG called it quits?

Los Angeles, California - The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have gone their separate ways less than a year after welcoming their baby boy.

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey (l.) and rapper DDG have gone their separate ways less than a year after welcoming their baby boy. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The rapper announced the sad news in a statement he shared via his Instagram story on Thursday.

The twenty-something lovebirds announced the birth of their son, who is named Halo, in January, but the two have been together since 2022.

"This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us," DDG wrote in his statement.

"I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared."

However, the 26-year-old musician said that there is no bad blood between them, writing, "our love for each other remains deep and true."

DDG – whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – said the two are "still best friends" and will now shift their focus to their roles as co-parents of baby Halo.

"As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support," he added.