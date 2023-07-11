Ozzy Osbourne has some disappointing news for fans in California

Indio, California - Ozzy Osbourne said Monday that he made the "painful" decision to bow out of a scheduled performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, because his body is "just not ready yet."

Ozzy Osbourne will skip the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, where he was scheduled to play, because his body is "just not ready yet." © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The British rocker said he had been "optimistic" when he was offered the gig, but did not want the show to be "half-assed."



Osbourne was due to take to the stage for the festival on October 7 alongside AC/DC, with other acts on the bill including Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden.

In a statement on social media on Monday he said, "as painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October."

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

The 74-year-old said that his replacement at the Power Trip festival would be announced shortly.

"They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed," he said, before thanking fans, family, and bandmates for their "continual support."