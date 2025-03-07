Hannah Berner breaks silence on Megan Thee Stallion interview scandal

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Hannah Berner has broken her silence on her controversial interview with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

In a message shared to her Instagram story, Hannah apologized for her "careless choice of words" while interviewing the rapper on Sunday.

"Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine. I love her music, and it's my go-to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show," the Summer House alum wrote.

"Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except 'fight' to describe how her songs impact me."



Hannah added that she had "no ill intent" with the comment but said she recognizes now "that what I said has a deeper meaning".

"I am so sorry to Megan," she wrote.

During a viral interview exchange, Hannah told the Girls in the Hood artist, "When I want to fight someone, I listen to your music."

Megan tried to spin the remark as she replied, "Because you want to throw that fighting s**t out the window and you want to get cute and be a bad b***h." Hannah then added, "When people are talking s**t, I go, 'Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'"

The chat quickly made the rounds on social media as fans slammed Hannah for associating Megan's music with violence, with many arguing the comment was a racist "microaggression."