Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner enter their author eras with new Giggly Squad book

New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have given their fans a new way to giggle as the stars take their viral podcast into the literary scene.

Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (r.) have given their fans a new way to giggle as the stars take their viral podcast into the literary scene. © Collage: Simon & Schuster, Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Giggly Squad co-hosts debuted their first book, a non-fiction read aptly titled How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously.

Paige and Hannah have been making the rounds this month to promote the book's release, even stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for some late-night press.

The book sees the Summer House stars doing what they do best – doling out unflinchingly honest advice and hilarious hot takes.

The co-hosts have also lent their voices to the audiobook, which is now available through Audible, Spotify, Libro.fm, and more audiobook platforms.

While Paige and Hannah have offered signed copies, How to Giggle has sold out of its autographed editions at most stores, including Barnes and Noble.

How to Giggle has marked the latest milestone for Giggly Squad, which has seen the careers of its co-hosts skyrocket in recent years.