Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit and says she suffered "lowest lows"

Blake Lively appeared to break her silence on her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, in a new interview. © Collage: Cindy Ord & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 37-year-old actor appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday as she continues to promote her new movie, Another Simple Favor.

During the chat, Lively addressed the flood of headlines about her as she told Meyers, "It's no surprise I've had a pretty intense year," adding that her four children have been her "lifeline."

After the host pressed her a bit on her "intense year," the Gossip Girl alum explained, "What I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life, and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences."

"And fear is by design, it's what keeps us silent, but I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I've been able to," Lively continued.

"And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief in my fight for the world to be safe for women and girls."

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that the director sexually harassed her on set and subsequently hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign to discredit her.