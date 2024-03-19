Paris Hilton rings in 43rd birthday with Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, and more!

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton rang in her birthday with her closest celebrity pals, including Demi Lovato , Megan Thee Stallion , and more!

Paris Hilton (r.) enjoyed her 43rd birthday party in "Sliving" style along with her A-list besties. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/parishilton

On Sunday, the now-43-year-old socialite dropped pics via Instagram from the belated yet fabulous pink-and-silver-themed birthday bash.

Though Paris' actual birthday is February 17, the heiress stunned in a shimmering silver mini-dress complete with matching heels, massive diamond earrings, and a chic ponytail with a sexy side-bang.

The theme of the event was "Sliving" – a term Paris crafted years ago from the words "slaying" and "living" – which was made into a massive sign that was plastered over the pink walls.

The mom of two was captured enjoying the party with Demi, Meg, Selma Hayek, Heidi Klum, and Bebe Rexha and was even filmed doing a duet with singer Sia.

Megan Thee Stallion also performed her hit joint track with Cardi B, WAP, at the festivities.

Noticeably absent from the party was Paris' BFF, Kim Kardashian, but given the reality star's tight schedule, it's possible that she simply was too busy to attend.