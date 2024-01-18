Pedro Pascal and Kristen Stewart lead debuting stars at Sundance Film Fest

Park City, Utah - Movie stars and indie darlings from Pedro Pascal and Kristen Stewart to Richard Linklater and Steven Soderbergh were headed to the mountains of Utah on Thursday for the 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart (l) and Pedro Pascal lead the movie stars heading to Sundance Film Festival on Thursday. © Collage: Philip FONG / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Co-founded by Robert Redford and held in sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 7,000 feet, Sundance will host premieres for many of the coming year's most anticipated independent films.

The festival also showcases dozens of new documentaries, with topics ranging from artificial intelligence and the future of US democracy to LGBTQ issues and Japan's belated #MeToo movement.

While some films, like Lionel Richie's music doc The Greatest Night in Pop and Laura Linney dramedy Suncoast, have already secured releases with top studios like Netflix and Disney, most hope to find distributors at the festival – a key dealmaking forum for Hollywood and beyond.

"I hope we get distribution with somebody who will allow it to play in the theater first, and then streaming," said June Squibb, the 93-year-old star of Thelma, a buzzy opening-night action-comedy billed as a geriatric version of the Mission: Impossible films.

Also set for Thursday night is Pascal's Freaky Tales, which tells a series of interconnected stories unfolding on the same day in 1987 Oakland, encompassing teen punks, Nazi skinheads, a rap battle, and an NBA All-Star.

Former Twilight star Stewart has a pair of movies among Sundance's 85 world premieres that director of programming Kim Yutani predicted will be "two of the most talked-about films at the festival." Love Lies Bleeding portrays a violent and criminal affair between a gym manager and a bisexual bodybuilder. Love Me, also starring Steven Yeun, is mysteriously billed as the online romance between "a buoy and a satellite" in a post-human world.

Elsewhere, Jesse Eisenberg will direct himself and Kieran Culkin as two mismatched cousins visiting their grandmother's Polish homeland in A Real Pain. Saoirse Ronan gives a hotly tipped performance in The Outrun as an alcoholic who returns from London to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands to heal.

And Sundance favorites Soderbergh and Linklater return to Park City with their latest projects. The former has a creepy suburban drama starring Lucy Liu (Presence), while the latter offers a portrait of his hometown in documentary series God Save Texas.