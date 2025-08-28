Perez Hilton goes to war with Blake Lively over subpoena in Justin Baldoni case

Los Angeles, California - Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton hopes to "quash" Blake Lively's subpoena with his court hearing after being dragged into her legal war with Justin Baldoni !

Perez Hilton (l.) headed to court over Blake Lively's (r.) subpoena as she accuses the blogger of aiding Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign. © Collage: JC Olivera & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP &

The 47-year-old told Page Six that he's "optimistic" about fighting Lively's subpoena at his Thursday hearing.

"I feel like I'm in my Elle Woods era, or, like, Kim Kardashian studying for the bar," Hilton said, noting that he "didn't want to" take on the subpoena alone.

He explained, "Some people think I'm doing this for content. Uh, no! If I would have had a lawyer offer to help me pro bono, I would have jumped at that chance. I could have still gotten a ton of content without having to represent myself."

In the August mandate, Lively accused the writer of using his titular blog to boost Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her with "more than 500 pieces of video content."