Priyanka Chopra drops rare pics of Nick Jonas and baby Malti Marie

Los Angeles, California - Quantico star Priyanka Chopra shared more intimate snaps of her hubby Nick Jonas and their baby girl.

Priyanka Chopra (r) is living her best life as a mom! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/priyankachopra

Following the debut of their daughter at the Jonas Brother's Walk of Fame ceremony, the new mom shared more rare snaps of her and Nick's bundle of jot.

On Sunday, Priyanka dropped back-to-back pics on Instagram, with the first being a selfie of the mom-and-daughter duo with baby Malti rocking an adorable pink onesie and matching bow.

The second snap shows the family snuggled up in bed while the actor cradles her daughter's head.

Though Nick's whole frame wasn't featured in the snap, the Jealous singer's tattooed arm is visible next to his wifey and baby girl.

"Days like this," the 40-year-old star captioned the post that received nearly three million likes.

It seems Nick and Priyanka are feeling more comfortable giving the world a glimpse of daughter Malti after keeping her off the grid for some time.

The spouses who wed in 2018 secretly welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022.

Since her arrival, the two have been super protective of their baby girl who spent over 100 days in the NICU after she was born.