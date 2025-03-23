Rachel Zegler excludes Gal Gadot from flood of tributes to her Snow White "family"
Los Angeles, California - Rachel Zegler has paid tribute to the hard-working cast and crew of Disney's Snow White – but notably excluded her co-star, Gal Gadot, from her posts.
The 23-year-old actor, who stars as the titular princess in the live-action remake, took to social media over the weekend to celebrate the movie's debut on Friday.
In one lengthy post, Rachel paid homage to the "village" that helped make the project a reality, writing out a 20-item list thanking specific cast and crew members for their efforts on set.
While the shoutouts were mostly doled out to those behind the camera, Rachel did thank her co-star Andrew Burnap, who plays the remake's version of the Prince character.
Notably excluded from both the written thank-yous and the photo dump was Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen.
The omission comes amid a rumored feud between Rachel and the 39-year-old Wonder Woman star, which is widely believed to stem from differences in their political views.
The West Side Story star continued to share memories from set on her social media pages throughout the weekend – none of which included Gal.
Why are Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot reportedly feuding?
The co-stars have mostly kept their distance from one another during the movie's press tour, but insiders dished to People that while they are "not friends," things were "fine" between them on set.
"They did a job together, and that's it," a source said.
The pair's political differences came into public purview when Rachel advocated for the people of Palestine amid Israel's war on Gaza. Under a post about the first Snow White trailer last August, she wrote, "and always remember, free palestine."
Gal, who hails from Israel, initially condemned the murder of innocent Palestinians but has continued to back Israel's assault. She also served in the Israel Defense Forces between 2005 and 2007.
But the co-stars' apparent rift was far from the only controversy to strike the live-action Snow White, as Rachel faced a wave of backlash from Disney fans for her criticism of the 1937 original, where she called out some of the "dated" flick's problematic elements.
In 2022, the remake was publicly slammed by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage for the "hypocrisy" of adding more modern and progressive elements while maintaining the original seven dwarfs. Disney ultimately opted to "reimagine" the characters after the controversy.
As for what the critics are saying, the movie has earned mixed reviews, with Rachel scoring praise for her performance but Gal – and the plot overall – garnering some criticism.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP