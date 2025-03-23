Rachel Zegler excludes Gal Gadot from flood of tributes to her Snow White "family"

Los Angeles, California - Rachel Zegler has paid tribute to the hard-working cast and crew of Disney's Snow White – but notably excluded her co- star , Gal Gadot, from her posts.

Rachel Zegler (r.) has paid tribute to the hard-working cast and crew of Disney's Snow White – but notably excluded her co-star, Gal Gadot, from her posts. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 23-year-old actor, who stars as the titular princess in the live-action remake, took to social media over the weekend to celebrate the movie's debut on Friday.

In one lengthy post, Rachel paid homage to the "village" that helped make the project a reality, writing out a 20-item list thanking specific cast and crew members for their efforts on set.

While the shoutouts were mostly doled out to those behind the camera, Rachel did thank her co-star Andrew Burnap, who plays the remake's version of the Prince character.

Notably excluded from both the written thank-yous and the photo dump was Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen.

The omission comes amid a rumored feud between Rachel and the 39-year-old Wonder Woman star, which is widely believed to stem from differences in their political views.

The West Side Story star continued to share memories from set on her social media pages throughout the weekend – none of which included Gal.