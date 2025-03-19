Rachel Zegler reveals how Ariana Grande supported her amid public backlash

New York, New York - Actor Rachel Zegler recently opened up about her admiration for pop icon Ariana Grande , highlighting her kindness and support despite all the public drama.

© Collage: Handout & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old actor, set to star as Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake, opened up in a candid chat with Allure about Ariana's sweet gesture.

"She reached out to me – kind of apropos of nothing – and was like, 'If you need anything, I am here,'" Rachel said.

"She is so deeply kind," she continued, expressing fondness for Ariana's courage throughout her own hard times in the past.

Fans are already buzzing about Snow White, set to hit theaters on March 21, but the film's journey to the big screen has been anything but a fairytale.

From the moment Rachel, who is Latina, was cast as the beloved princess, the project faced a slew of racist backlash.

Her vocal support for the Palestinian people amid Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza also ignited further scrutiny and rumors of a feud with her co-star, Israeli actor Gal Gadot, who previously served in the IDF.