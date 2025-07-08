Rachel Zegler makes new romance Instagram official!

London, UK - Snow White star Rachel Zegler seemingly confirmed her rumored romance with dancer Nathan Louis-Fernand in her latest photo dump!

The 24-year-old actor shared a peek into her recent adventures across the pond with a series of snaps posted to Instagram Tuesday.

The photo dump featured some memories from her time at Sabrina Carpenter's BST Hyde Park performance over the weekend, where Rachel was caught smooching her 27-year-old co-star.

The pair's PDA quickly went viral, and it seems that they're ready to take things even more public, as the Y2K star snuck not one but two cozy snaps with Nathan into her newest post!

The first saw Rachel posing for a selfie while Nathan rested his chin on her head, while another, blurrier snap saw the couple sharing a hug.

Rache and Nation are currently performing together in the West End revival of Evita, where the West Side Story actor is playing the title role. Nathan, meanwhile, is a backup dancer in the ensemble.