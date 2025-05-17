Ralph Fiennes scores major role in new Hunger Games film

Los Angeles, California - Conclave star Ralph Fiennes has been cast as the villain President Coriolanus Snow in the new Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.

Ralph Fiennes is due to play President Coriolanus Snow in the new Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 62-year-old English actor will take on the role of Snow in the film adaptation of the fifth book in the franchise.

The book was published in March 2025 and is a prequel to the original trilogy, which was made into the popular films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The new film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, one of the few Hunger Games winners from the same district as the original trilogy's protagonist Katniss Everdeen, played by Lawrence.

Played by Zombieland actor Woody Harrelson, Haymitch is first introduced to readers in the original trilogy as the alcoholic mentor to tributes Katniss and Peeta Mellark, played by Bridge to Terabithia's Josh Hutcherson, before they are sent off to fight to the death in a televised arena.

The prequel follows Haymitch as he is drawn to fight in the 50th Hunger Games, a violent entertainment set up to maintain control in the fictional country of Panem, and faces double the amount of tributes, two boys and two girls, who are selected from each district.