Sunrise on the Reaping: New Hunger Games prequel book sparks fan frenzy

New York, New York - The world of The Hunger Games just got a bit bigger with the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, an all-new prequel novel revealing the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy.

The world of The Hunger Games just got a bit bigger with Sunrise on the Reaping, an all-new prequel novel revealing the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy. © Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Scholastic

Welcome back to Panem!

Tuesday welcomed one of the most anticipated new reads of 2025 with Suzanne Collins' second prequel in her hit dystopian saga.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch – the mentor to Katniss and Peeta in the original series – as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, better known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As seen in Catching Fire, Quarter Quells take on different rules than other iterations of the Hunger Games. In Haymitch's case, double the number of tributes were reaped, leaving 48 teens to fight to the death in the arena.

The origin story is certainly a dream come true for all the now-twenty-somethings who grew up with the series, and so far, the reviews have made it clear that there's more than just nostalgia here.

The New York Times hails Sunrise on the Reaping as a "propulsive, heart-wrenching addition" to the series, giving particular props to the book's exploration of the authoritarianism and propaganda that beat through the heart of Panem's Capitol.

As fans begin to hunker down with their coveted copies of the book, attention will soon turn to the franchise's next steps, which include a movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping that's already in production!