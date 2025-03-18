Sunrise on the Reaping: New Hunger Games prequel book sparks fan frenzy
New York, New York - The world of The Hunger Games just got a bit bigger with the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, an all-new prequel novel revealing the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy.
Welcome back to Panem!
Tuesday welcomed one of the most anticipated new reads of 2025 with Suzanne Collins' second prequel in her hit dystopian saga.
Sunrise on the Reaping follows Haymitch – the mentor to Katniss and Peeta in the original series – as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, better known as the Second Quarter Quell.
As seen in Catching Fire, Quarter Quells take on different rules than other iterations of the Hunger Games. In Haymitch's case, double the number of tributes were reaped, leaving 48 teens to fight to the death in the arena.
The origin story is certainly a dream come true for all the now-twenty-somethings who grew up with the series, and so far, the reviews have made it clear that there's more than just nostalgia here.
The New York Times hails Sunrise on the Reaping as a "propulsive, heart-wrenching addition" to the series, giving particular props to the book's exploration of the authoritarianism and propaganda that beat through the heart of Panem's Capitol.
As fans begin to hunker down with their coveted copies of the book, attention will soon turn to the franchise's next steps, which include a movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping that's already in production!
Will the Sunrise on the Reaping be made into a movie?
Unlike the last Hunger Games prequel novel – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – there will be a very short wait to see Sunrise on the Reaping on the big screen.
Lionsgate has confirmed the adaptation will debut in theaters on November 20, 2026, with Francis Lawrence – who has directed all but the first Hunger Games flick – on board to return.
As for who will play Haymitch, the search for the perfect young Woody Harrelson is ongoing.
With two prequels now in The Hunger Games canon, some fans are wondering whether a sequel will ever join the family.
According to Collins' editor David Levithan, Mockingjay is believed to be the end of the road.
However, speaking with Variety, Levithan didn't rule out more prequels, including the much-clamored-for origin story of Finnick Odair.
Happy reading, tributes! And if you haven't snagged a copy of Sunrise on the Reaping yet, may the bookstore odds be ever in your favor.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection & Scholastic