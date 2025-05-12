Rapper Tory Lanez rushed to hospital after prison stabbing
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, was hospitalized after getting attacked in a California prison, authorities said Monday.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was rushed to the hospital following the early morning assault by another prisoner at the institution in Tehachapi, 70 miles north of Los Angeles.
There was no official comment on the severity of his injuries, but entertainment outlet TMZ, citing sources, reported he was expected to survive what it said was a stabbing.
"At approximately 7:20 AM today, Daystar Peterson was attacked by another inmate at a housing unit in the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi," said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
"Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment."
Prison authorities have begun an investigation into the attack, working alongside the district attorney's office in Kern County, they said.
In 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a closely followed trial in Los Angeles in which he denied shooting at Megan Thee Stallion.
A jury had heard how the Canadian rapper had ordered the Savage star to dance as he shot repeatedly at her feet.
Megan Thee Stallion – whose real name is Megan Pete – had been in a car with Lanez, his bodyguard, and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner's luxury home in July 2020.
She and Lanez had developed an intimate relationship in the months before the incident.
Harris, who only learned of the sexual relationship that night, had a crush on Lanez, she had told the court, and an argument then erupted in the car, with Megan Thee Stallion demanding to be let out of the vehicle.
The Hot Girl Summer singer said she suffered injuries to her feet that affected her ability to walk after the attack.
