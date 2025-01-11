Megan Thee Stallion gets restraining order against Tory Lanez amid fears he'll shoot her again

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is currently facing prison time for shooting her in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) has officially been granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez. © Collage: Handout & Etienne LAURENT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County approved the order on Thursday, citing "unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking."

Court documents obtained by People reveal that the decision came after Megan's presentation of convincing evidence of ongoing threats and harassment from Tory, despite his current imprisonment.

During the hearing, the 29-year-old shared chilling testimony, stating, "I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won't make it."

The judge considered Lanez's previous violent actions, including the Hollywood Hills incident where he fired five rounds at Megan, leaving her injured.

This restraining order follows Megan's December filing, which alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through third parties.