Megan Thee Stallion gets restraining order against Tory Lanez amid fears he'll shoot her again
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez, who is currently facing prison time for shooting her in 2020.
The Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County approved the order on Thursday, citing "unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking."
Court documents obtained by People reveal that the decision came after Megan's presentation of convincing evidence of ongoing threats and harassment from Tory, despite his current imprisonment.
During the hearing, the 29-year-old shared chilling testimony, stating, "I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won't make it."
The judge considered Lanez's previous violent actions, including the Hollywood Hills incident where he fired five rounds at Megan, leaving her injured.
This restraining order follows Megan's December filing, which alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through third parties.
Despite his conviction for assault with a semiautomatic weapon, Lanez has denied the allegations against him, accusing Megan of "weaponizing the justice system" in his response.
Cover photo: Collage: Handout & Etienne LAURENT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP