Reese Witherspoon sparks new romance rumors a year after shock divorce!

A year after actor Reese Witherspoon divorced her husband, Jim Toth, a new suitor has reportedly entered her life! © IMAGO/Billy Bennight

As reported by the Daily Mail on Monday, the Oscar winner was recently spotted with German financier Oliver Haarmann, stirring up rumors of a new romance.

Photos obtained by the British newspaper show the two of them looking very cozy together on the streets of New York City.

The dinner together in the Big Apple is said to have been preceded by a series of other dates, so this love story is reportedly nothing new!

Witherspoon was married to talent agent Jim Toth from 2011 to 2023. The two share an 11-year-old son, Tennessee.

Before that, the Legally Blonde star was married to her co-star Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008, with whom she starred in the film Ice Cold Angels. The couple welcomed two children, 24-year-old daughter Ava and 20-year-old son Deacon, during their marriage.

Oliver Haarmann has also been previously married to a woman named Mala Gaonkar.