Did supermodel Naomi Campbell and Law Roach shade Rihanna at New York Fashion Week?

New York, New York - Oop! Did Rihanna get hit with some shade from supermodel Naomi Campbell and designer Law Roach?

After seemingly ignoring former bestie Naomi Campbell and Law Roach over the weekend at the Alaïa runway show, the model and stylist made a viral video alluding to the Umbrella hitmaker.

In the clip, Zendaya's stylist says, "We don't come to the show like the other girls. We don’t come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out, very demure."

The comment uses the "very demure" TikTok meme to seemingly throw some shade at the Diamonds hitmaker's cleavage-baring fit for the event.



The British model added, "It's not about showing yourself, it's about showing the clothes," to which Law responded, "Very demure, very mindful."