What is TikTok's "very demure" trend and how can you, too, be cutesie and mindful?
If you've heard the phrase "very demure, very mindful" lately then you've encountered a TikTok comedy bit that has been going relentlessly viral this summer. The super popular sound byte has now made its way over to the world of fashion – and here's what you need to know!
The grungy brat summer pendulum has swung the other way back into the realms of tenniscore, quiet luxury, and preppy looks – but this time with some splashes of coquette and clean girl!
Okay, so if all of that sounded like nonsense to you, just stick with us for a sec.
After many weeks of sexy hot mess nightclub girl chic inspired by singer Charlixcx's album brat, a TikTok video from Jools Lebron has gone mega-viral with the silly video clip popping up everywhere.
"You see how I do my make-up for work? Very demure. Very mindful," Jools says satirically in the post.
"I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work," she adds.
"You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job."
Now people are using the phrases used in the video – especially words like "demure," "cutesie," and "mindful" – all over the internet to describe a wide range of subjects from food to pets to sports and then over to fashion.
How can you achieve your own "very demure" fashion look?
The "very demure" style trend is characterized by a prim, more modestly elegant style of dress best exemplified by celebrities like Emma Watson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, and Audrey Hepburn.
Glow Bar London fashion expert Fausta Urte Geigaite recently told The Independent that the demure and mindful fad works best with soft neutral tones and materials such as wool and silk to "add a touch of luxury."
Geigaite recommended "a crisp white shirt, and a versatile mini skirt or well-tailored trousers" with "comfortable yet polished" footwear like soft ankle boots or loafers.
For accessories, the fashionista suggested stud earrings and a classic watch.
"The demure and mindful trend nods to the evolution of the pared-back, quiet-luxury look," Geigaite said, adding that the look emphasizes quality over quantity and "crafting a visual dialogue between simplicity and sophistication."
"As observed in autumn/winter catwalks from the likes of Saint Laurent and Vivienne Westwood, next season’s style promises to center on timeless and polished pieces with a ladylike skew. Pussybow blouses, tailored skirt suits, and heritage tartans straight out of Princess Diana’s wardrobe are key autumn pieces," the expert continued.
"A crisp white shirt, and a versatile midi skirt or well-tailored trousers are indispensable for this trend,” says Geigaite.
“For accessories, choose items that complement rather than dominate the outfit, simple leather belts, discreet stud earrings, and perhaps a classic watch. Footwear should be comfortable yet polished, such as loafers or soft ankle boots.
What do you think about the "demure" trend? Or are you more of a brat summer girlie?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@joolieannie & @queencassi0peia