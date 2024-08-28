What is TikTok's "very demure" trend and how can you, too, be cutesie and mindful?

If you've heard the phrase "very demure, very mindful" lately then you've encountered a TikTok comedy bit that has been going relentlessly viral this summer. The super popular sound byte has now made its way over to the world of fashion – and here's what you need to know!

The grungy brat summer pendulum has swung the other way back into the realms of tenniscore, quiet luxury, and preppy looks – but this time with some splashes of coquette and clean girl!

Okay, so if all of that sounded like nonsense to you, just stick with us for a sec.

After many weeks of sexy hot mess nightclub girl chic inspired by singer Charlixcx's album brat, a TikTok video from Jools Lebron has gone mega-viral with the silly video clip popping up everywhere.

"You see how I do my make-up for work? Very demure. Very mindful," Jools says satirically in the post.

"I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work," she adds.

"You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job."

Now people are using the phrases used in the video – especially words like "demure," "cutesie," and "mindful" – all over the internet to describe a wide range of subjects from food to pets to sports and then over to fashion.