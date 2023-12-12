Is Rihanna planning to drop new music soon?

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna pulled up to Jay-Z's Roc Nation headquarters in true "Bad Gal" style, but does this mean new music is coming?

Rihanna raised eyebrows when she was recently captured heading to Jay-Z's Roc Nation office in LA. © Mike Lawrie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday evening, the 35-year-old Fenty founder was spotted heading to the 54-year-old mogul's office in another fashionable street-style ensemble.

Though RiRi clearly has a thing for diamonds, the Needed Me artist was captured rocking layers upon layers of pearls in the viral pics.

She paired the statement piece with a Briony Raymond pearl necklace decorated in emeralds, diamonds, and rubies.

RiRi completed her look with a sheer lingerie top, baggy blue jeans, black, suede Fenty x Puma sneakers, plus a matching full-length coat with a fur twist around the hemline.

But let's not ignore the fact that while the billionaire looked stunning, her random pull-up to Roc Nation's HQ could mean that a new project is on the way!

Fans have been itching for new music from RiRi since her iconic Super Bowl Halftime show.