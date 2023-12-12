Is Rihanna planning to drop new music soon?

Diamonds are forever, but Rihanna was seen rocking pearls upon pearls when she arrived at Jay-Z's Roc Nation office with another stylish look!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna pulled up to Jay-Z's Roc Nation headquarters in true "Bad Gal" style, but does this mean new music is coming?

Rihanna raised eyebrows when she was recently captured heading to Jay-Z's Roc Nation office in LA.  © Mike Lawrie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday evening, the 35-year-old Fenty founder was spotted heading to the 54-year-old mogul's office in another fashionable street-style ensemble.

Though RiRi clearly has a thing for diamonds, the Needed Me artist was captured rocking layers upon layers of pearls in the viral pics.

She paired the statement piece with a Briony Raymond pearl necklace decorated in emeralds, diamonds, and rubies.

RiRi completed her look with a sheer lingerie top, baggy blue jeans, black, suede Fenty x Puma sneakers, plus a matching full-length coat with a fur twist around the hemline.

But let's not ignore the fact that while the billionaire looked stunning, her random pull-up to Roc Nation's HQ could mean that a new project is on the way!

Fans have been itching for new music from RiRi since her iconic Super Bowl Halftime show.

Perhaps her secret meeting with Roc Nation is the beginning stages of the next Rihanna album!

Cover photo: Mike Lawrie / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

