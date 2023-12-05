Beyoncé and Rihanna honored among Forbes' Most Powerful Women

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé and Rihanna have joined Taylor Swift as two of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women of 2023!

Beyoncé and Rihanna (l) have been recognized for their successful brands and powers moves as two of Forbes' Most Powerful Women of 2023. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & beyoncé

On Tuesday, Forbes dropped its annual list of influential women that have made major boss moves this year.

Joining the 33-year-old pop star, who earned the No. 5 spot, is Queen Bey, who ranked No. 36.

the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer's spot comes after a wildly successful year, including her historic Grammy wins plus her ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Meanwhile, RiRi came in at No. 74 despite her impressive net worth of $1.4 billion.

The 35-year-old artist mogul was recognized for her lucrative Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brand, as well as her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show.



Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey were also honored by Forbes at No. 3 and No. 31, respectively.

The outlet wrote of the prestigious list, "As ever, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence."