Natalie Portman gushes over Rihanna calling her a "bad b***h"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has been hailed a "girls' girl" by Natalie Portman, who got the best compliment from the pop star!

Natalie Portman (r.) reflected on her memorable meetup with Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 43-year-old Academy Award winner shined bright like a diamond while gushing over the 36-year-old Fenty mogul during her chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Natalie dished on Riri, calling her "one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood" when they saw each other at Paris Fashion Week.

"It was an amazing experience for me," Natalie told Jimmy.

"I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b***h," she added.

In the viral clip from the iconic moment, the We Found Love artist praised the Star Wars alum, telling Natalie, "You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever. I don't get excited about anybody, but I f**king love you."