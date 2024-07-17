Natalie Portman gushes over Rihanna calling her a "bad b***h"

Natalie Portman dished on her iconic run-in with Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week and why every woman needs a friend like RiRi in their lives!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has been hailed a "girls' girl" by Natalie Portman, who got the best compliment from the pop star!

Natalie Portman (r.) reflected on her memorable meetup with Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week.
Natalie Portman (r.) reflected on her memorable meetup with Rihanna during Paris Fashion Week.  © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 43-year-old Academy Award winner shined bright like a diamond while gushing over the 36-year-old Fenty mogul during her chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Natalie dished on Riri, calling her "one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood" when they saw each other at Paris Fashion Week.

"It was an amazing experience for me," Natalie told Jimmy.

Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to keep their relationship private?
Kylie Jenner Will Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to keep their relationship private?

"I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b***h," she added.

In the viral clip from the iconic moment, the We Found Love artist praised the Star Wars alum, telling Natalie, "You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever. I don't get excited about anybody, but I f**king love you."

The Lady in the Lake star, who recently split from husband Benjamin Millepied, said, "It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life."

It sounds like everybody needs a friend like RiRi!

Cover photo: Collage: LEON BENNETT & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Rihanna: