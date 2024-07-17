Natalie Portman gushes over Rihanna calling her a "bad b***h"
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has been hailed a "girls' girl" by Natalie Portman, who got the best compliment from the pop star!
The 43-year-old Academy Award winner shined bright like a diamond while gushing over the 36-year-old Fenty mogul during her chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
Natalie dished on Riri, calling her "one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood" when they saw each other at Paris Fashion Week.
"It was an amazing experience for me," Natalie told Jimmy.
"I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b***h," she added.
In the viral clip from the iconic moment, the We Found Love artist praised the Star Wars alum, telling Natalie, "You are one of the hottest b***hes in Hollywood forever. I don't get excited about anybody, but I f**king love you."
The Lady in the Lake star, who recently split from husband Benjamin Millepied, said, "It was exactly what I needed. It was a formative moment in my life."
It sounds like everybody needs a friend like RiRi!
