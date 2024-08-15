Is Rihanna planning a new album and comeback tour in 2025?

Los Angeles, California - Please don't stop the music , Rihanna , as new gossip says that the bad gal could be releasing her next album soon!

Is Rihanna finally released new music in 2025? © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old Diamonds hitmaker has been frequently teasing fans regarding her ninth studio album.

Now, insiders are spilling that RiRi might finally be "on the cusp" of releasing her next record!

Sources dished to The Sun earlier this week that the Fenty mogul could release her untitled project in 2025, along with an accompanying world tour!

"It's been a running joke how long Rihanna's ninth album has taken to be released, but finally, the wait is almost over," the insiders said.

A tipster noted that the Anti artist typically releases albums "in the last few months of the year," but the "slow pace of vinyl production" means the release day will probably be "later than she would have liked."