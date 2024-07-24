Rihanna cheekily flashes her thong in sexy schoolgirl video!

Los Angeles, California - From bad gal to school gal, Rihanna hit the streets while giving the world a peek at her bottom!

Rihanna savagely promoted her Savage x Fenty bra and panty combo. © Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri

Class is in session with the 36-year-old Fenty founder switching up her famous street style in the star's latest Instagram footage.



The clip that RiRi dropped on Tuesday featured the Diamonds hitmaker rocking a red and brown plaid mini skirt with an oversized, sky-blue button-down shirt.

She put a sexy spin on the look with a layered diamond necklace, aviators, and a Louis Vuitton tote.

Yet it was the fashion mogul's Savage x Fenty black bralette and panty combo that really got fans talking!

RiRi's cheekily flashed her underwear while walking in the middle of the street while her bra poked out from her unbuttoned blouse.