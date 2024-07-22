Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sexy date night in matching all-black fits

New York, New York - Just when you thought Rihanna and A$AP Rocky couldn't be any more stylish , the A-list parents have yet again left the world speechless!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) continued their trendy street style during a date night in New York City. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her 35-year-old bae took the Big Apple by storm in monochromatic matching fits, per PEOPLE.

RiRi and Rocky enjoyed their parents' night out in style, with the Needed Me artist donning a black, long-sleeved button-down top plus matching, shredded jeans.

She completed the sleek look with sparkling diamonds and dark shades while her honey-brown braids were styled into a messy bun 'do with various loose strands.

Meanwhile, the Sundress rapper rocked an oversized, double-breasted suit and a red tie combo with a pair of sunglasses.

This summer has a been a particularly hot one for the couple, who are the proud parents of sons RZA and Riot Rose.