Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sexy date night in matching all-black fits
New York, New York - Just when you thought Rihanna and A$AP Rocky couldn't be any more stylish, the A-list parents have yet again left the world speechless!
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her 35-year-old bae took the Big Apple by storm in monochromatic matching fits, per PEOPLE.
RiRi and Rocky enjoyed their parents' night out in style, with the Needed Me artist donning a black, long-sleeved button-down top plus matching, shredded jeans.
She completed the sleek look with sparkling diamonds and dark shades while her honey-brown braids were styled into a messy bun 'do with various loose strands.
Meanwhile, the Sundress rapper rocked an oversized, double-breasted suit and a red tie combo with a pair of sunglasses.
This summer has a been a particularly hot one for the couple, who are the proud parents of sons RZA and Riot Rose.
There hasn't really been a moment when Rihanna and Rocky have been spotted where they aren't matching each other's fly with their trendy fits! Where will they wow fans next?
Cover photo: Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP