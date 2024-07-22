Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sexy date night in matching all-black fits

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continued their trendy street fashion with sleek, all-black ensembles for their most recent date night in New York City.

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Just when you thought Rihanna and A$AP Rocky couldn't be any more stylish, the A-list parents have yet again left the world speechless!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) continued their trendy street style during a date night in New York City.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (l.) continued their trendy street style during a date night in New York City.  © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul and her 35-year-old bae took the Big Apple by storm in monochromatic matching fits, per PEOPLE.

RiRi and Rocky enjoyed their parents' night out in style, with the Needed Me artist donning a black, long-sleeved button-down top plus matching, shredded jeans.

She completed the sleek look with sparkling diamonds and dark shades while her honey-brown braids were styled into a messy bun 'do with various loose strands.

Britney Spears' ex Paul Soliz reportedly causing star "pain and torment"
Britney Spears Britney Spears' ex Paul Soliz reportedly causing star "pain and torment"

Meanwhile, the Sundress rapper rocked an oversized, double-breasted suit and a red tie combo with a pair of sunglasses.

This summer has a been a particularly hot one for the couple, who are the proud parents of sons RZA and Riot Rose.

There hasn't really been a moment when Rihanna and Rocky have been spotted where they aren't matching each other's fly with their trendy fits! Where will they wow fans next?

Cover photo: Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & STEVEN FERDMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Rihanna: