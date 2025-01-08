Rihanna cosplays as a sexy cherub in steamy Valentine's ad for Savage x Fenty
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna showed a lot of skin in her latest Savage x Fenty launch ahead of Valentine's Day!
Somebody alert Cupid that RiRi has taken over!
The fashion mogul announced her new risqué Savage x Fenty collection, called Loveline, via Instagram on Tuesday.
RiRi cosplayed as a sexy cherub in a red Loveline satin balconette bra with heart-shaped nipple pasties underneath, plus Brazilian panties and a satin suspender belt.
She completed the set with white ankle socks and black pumps while she clutched a bow holding a flaming pink rose before releasing it.
The dump featured RiRi modeling the steamy look as the Skin hitmaker shared in the caption, "get back in here and love me. the @savagexfenty Loveline collection just dropped for V-Day. get it online & in-stores now."
Everyone can agree that RiRi never misses when it comes to lingerie, and if this is how the Diamonds artist is starting 2025, we can only imagine how her annual Savage x Fenty show will be!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP