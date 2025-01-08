Rihanna cosplays as a sexy cherub in steamy Valentine's ad for Savage x Fenty

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna showed a lot of skin in her latest Savage x Fenty launch ahead of Valentine's Day!

Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day with her steamy new Savage x Fenty collection. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Somebody alert Cupid that RiRi has taken over!

The fashion mogul announced her new risqué Savage x Fenty collection, called Loveline, via Instagram on Tuesday.

RiRi cosplayed as a sexy cherub in a red Loveline satin balconette bra with heart-shaped nipple pasties underneath, plus Brazilian panties and a satin suspender belt.

She completed the set with white ankle socks and black pumps while she clutched a bow holding a flaming pink rose before releasing it.

The dump featured RiRi modeling the steamy look as the Skin hitmaker shared in the caption, "get back in here and love me. the @savagexfenty Loveline collection just dropped for V-Day. get it online & in-stores now."