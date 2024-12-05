Rihanna gets naughty in new lingerie campaign: "Savage greetings"

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna definitely made the naughty list thanks to her new Savage x Fenty collection!

Rihanna has dropped the ultimate holiday collection from Savage x Fenty. © Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri

The Work hitmaker has debuted her latest line, Starlet Nights, from her shapewear brand just in time for the holiday season.

RiRi teased the collection via Instagram on Wednesday, modeling the burgundy pieces in front of a natural background.

The fashion mogul was captured wearing the new line's High-Apex Unlined Lace Balconette Bra, Waspie, Brazilian Panty, and Thigh-High Stay-Up Stockings in Rum Wine Brown.

She paired the look with wavy, brown tresses, plus a crown adorned with green feathers while seductively posing on all floors.

RiRi captioned the post, "savage greetings. the 'Starlet Nights' collection by @savagexfenty is now available."

The savage new shoot follows her fashionable date night with her boo, A$AP Rocky, whom Rihanna has praised for having his own "unique sense of style."