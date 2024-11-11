Rihanna further teases retirement from music: "God had other plans for me"

Los Angeles, California - Is Rihanna officially finished with music ? The Fenty mogul just spilled more tea on the matter!

Is Rihanna completely done with music? The pop star's cryptic response seems to hint retirement is on the horizon. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 36-year-old Savage x Fenty founder gave another cryptic response on her music career in a new viral clip from her Fenty Skin line launch in Barbados.

"I would say music was the thing that got the attention," RiRi said.

"But God had other plans for me and I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine or organic and authentic to the things that I love."

It sounds like a ninth album, dubbed R9 by fans of the Diamonds hitmaker, may not be in the works – for now.