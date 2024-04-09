Rihanna spills the tea on A$AP Rocky romance and plans for new music
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna made a lot of confessions during her newest feature in Interview Magazine!
On Tuesday, the 36-year-old billionaire talked that talk while gracing the cover of the outlet's Spring issue.
During the chat, RiRi revealed that she began dating rapper A$AP Rocky "with a lot of caution" after the two's years-long friendship.
The Work artist explained, "I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships."
"We knew what we're capable of and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution," she continued.
RiRi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic solidified their bond, adding, "I felt like God knew we [what] needed because we were going to start a family."
After also revealing that she wants to have "as many kids" as possible, and would love a little girl, the Fenty mogul also teased if new music is on the horizon.
Rihanna teases new visuals for potential return to music
Per RiRi, though she doesn't have any concepts or tracks completed, she does have "visuals" that she's playing around with.
"It's weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I'm having all of these visuals," the Needed Me crooner confessed.
When asked if the visuals will mean a "rebirth" of Rihanna, she clarified that she has "random ideas, quirky ideas, things that have nothing to do with me at all."
"I mean, I can't tell you, The opps is watching," RiRi joked.
Rihanna further mused that she wouldn't have her future turn out any other way, adding, "I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fentybeauty