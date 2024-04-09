Rihanna spills the tea on A$AP Rocky romance and plans for new music

Rihanna dished on beginning her romance with A$AP Rocky and where she stands with new music in a feature for Interview Magazine's Spring Issue.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna made a lot of confessions during her newest feature in Interview Magazine!

Rihanna (r.) opened up about her romance with A$AP Rocky in a new chat with Interview Magazine.
Rihanna (r.) opened up about her romance with A$AP Rocky in a new chat with Interview Magazine.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old billionaire talked that talk while gracing the cover of the outlet's Spring issue.

During the chat, RiRi revealed that she began dating rapper A$AP Rocky "with a lot of caution" after the two's years-long friendship.

The Work artist explained, "I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships."

Cavinder twins' hilarious fashion telepathy goes viral!
Cavinder twins Cavinder twins' hilarious fashion telepathy goes viral!

"We knew what we're capable of and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution," she continued.

RiRi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic solidified their bond, adding, "I felt like God knew we [what] needed because we were going to start a family."

After also revealing that she wants to have "as many kids" as possible, and would love a little girl, the Fenty mogul also teased if new music is on the horizon.

Rihanna teases new visuals for potential return to music

Rihanna revealed that she has "visuals" in the works but no official plans for new music just yet.
Rihanna revealed that she has "visuals" in the works but no official plans for new music just yet.  © Screenshot/Instagram/fentybeauty

Per RiRi, though she doesn't have any concepts or tracks completed, she does have "visuals" that she's playing around with.

"It's weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I'm having all of these visuals," the Needed Me crooner confessed.

When asked if the visuals will mean a "rebirth" of Rihanna, she clarified that she has "random ideas, quirky ideas, things that have nothing to do with me at all."

Taylor Swift booed by crowd at Morgan Wallen concert
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift booed by crowd at Morgan Wallen concert

"I mean, I can't tell you, The opps is watching," RiRi joked.

Rihanna further mused that she wouldn't have her future turn out any other way, adding, "I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fentybeauty

More on Rihanna: