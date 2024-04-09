Rihanna spills the tea on A$AP Rocky romance and plans for new music

Rihanna (r.) opened up about her romance with A$AP Rocky in a new chat with Interview Magazine. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old billionaire talked that talk while gracing the cover of the outlet's Spring issue.

During the chat, RiRi revealed that she began dating rapper A$AP Rocky "with a lot of caution" after the two's years-long friendship.

The Work artist explained, "I've seen him in relationships. He's seen me in relationships. We've seen each other outside of relationships."

"We knew what we're capable of and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution," she continued.

RiRi noted that the Covid-19 pandemic solidified their bond, adding, "I felt like God knew we [what] needed because we were going to start a family."

After also revealing that she wants to have "as many kids" as possible, and would love a little girl, the Fenty mogul also teased if new music is on the horizon.