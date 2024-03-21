Rihanna makes game-changing boss move for Fenty!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna announced on Wednesday that her Fenty brand will soon be available in China, the second biggest beauty market in the world!

Rihanna recently announced that her Fenty brand will be available in China next month. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

In an Instagram video announcement, RiRi stunned in a black leather jacket while her honey-blonde hair was pulled back from her face.



The Needed Me artist sported a face of natural makeup with a bold red lip and subtle glam lashes for the clip.

"China, I am thrilled to share the great news. On April 1, Fenty Beauty will officially land," Rihanna said in another announcement posted to her Weibo account.

The Umbrella singer continued, "China has such a rich culture that has always inspired me and I cannot wait to share Fenty Beauty with all of you, celebrating your unique beauty."



"Thank you guys so much for making my dream come true and I can't wait to see you soon," she finished.