Rihanna praises A$AP Rocky on Father's Day: "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart"
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna gave a sweet shout-out to A$AP Rocky after the rapper shared a series of snaps with her and their son, RZA, in honor of Father's Day.
A$AP took to Instagram on Sunday to show his love for his one-year-old son, RZA, and Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple's second baby.
"EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY," he captioned the post.
In one photo, the 34-year-old rapper is seen sleeping soundly with RZA lying on his chest, also snoozing. Another snap features an up-close photo of the adorable tot smiling ear-to-ear.
He also included a recent video of himself with his "bae" Rihanna getting ready in a bathroom, where he joked that the pair were matching as he patted his stomach.
"Shut up, you b***h!" the 35-year-old expecting mom responded as she laughed.
Elsewhere in the post, A$AP shared a new snap of the family of three, where he's seen kissing Rihanna's baby bump.
The Umbrella singer gushed over her partner and their son in the comments, writing, The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby number two
Rihanna famously revealed her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance.
As the couple prepares for baby number two, rumors are flying that they may have secretly gotten hitched.
While nothing has been confirmed, RiRi and her man maintain fairly private personal lives despite their high-profile careers, so it's certainly not out of the question.
