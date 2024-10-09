Rihanna turns up the heat in red-hot Savage x Fenty collab with Diesel

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna just heated up the fall with her fiery Savage x Fenty collaboration with Diesel !

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul dropped a sizzling campaign for her new collab with the Italian fashion house via Instagram on Tuesday.

RiRi left little to the imagination in the red-hot ensemble that featured a fishnet bustier top and a matching string bikini.

She added a bold red wig, a large blue hooded-fur jacket, and a maxi slip-on skirt halfway down her waist while modeling the attire from the limited-edition collection.

Glenn Martens, Diesel's creative director, spoke to Elle about the new collection, who explained he was "excited" when the Fenty mogul reached out for the collab.

"Rihanna has always reflected the Diesel woman: edged, opinionated, declarative, sexy. She was one of the first talents to support Diesel since my very first collection for the brand, so I am very proud to have had the opportunity to create something with her," he shared.