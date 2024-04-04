Rihanna gets steamy in sexy lingerie shoot for Savage x Fenty

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna turned up the heat in her new Savage x Fenty campaign!

Rihanna has launched a new line for her Savage x Fenty brand just in time for spring. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The snapback is real in the 36-year-old mogul's teaser for her latest drop, Savage Signature Script.

The cheeky lace line launched over the weekend, and RiRi offered a closer look at the sexy apparel on Wednesday via Instagram.

The reel featured the Needed Me singer modeling a mint green bra and panty set with her logo embodied all over.

The sheer, demi-cup bra also featured a subtle mesh trim neckline, while the bottom included a cheeky keyhole cutout that flaunted her backside.

RiRi completed the look with diamonds galore that ranged from a tennis bracelet and stud earrings, while her honey-blonde tresses were styled in a chic, feathered bob.

The billionaire has been busy making boss moves as of late as RiRi's Fenty Beauty just became available in China - the second-largest beauty market in the world.