Rihanna gets steamy in sexy lingerie shoot for Savage x Fenty
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna turned up the heat in her new Savage x Fenty campaign!
The snapback is real in the 36-year-old mogul's teaser for her latest drop, Savage Signature Script.
The cheeky lace line launched over the weekend, and RiRi offered a closer look at the sexy apparel on Wednesday via Instagram.
The reel featured the Needed Me singer modeling a mint green bra and panty set with her logo embodied all over.
The sheer, demi-cup bra also featured a subtle mesh trim neckline, while the bottom included a cheeky keyhole cutout that flaunted her backside.
RiRi completed the look with diamonds galore that ranged from a tennis bracelet and stud earrings, while her honey-blonde tresses were styled in a chic, feathered bob.
The billionaire has been busy making boss moves as of late as RiRi's Fenty Beauty just became available in China - the second-largest beauty market in the world.
When she's not busy taking over the world, Rihanna has been focused on raising her two sons with A$AP Rocky.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & IMAGO/Bestimage