Rihanna unexpectedly pulled into Elton John's joke at 2025 Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's absence at the 2025 Golden Globes was definitely felt, thanks to presenter Elton John's joke!

Elton John (l.) made fun of his limited eyesight with a joke that involved Rihanna. © Collage: NOAM GALAI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Bestimage

Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony was filled with plenty of laughs, in large part due to host Nikki Glaser's opening monologue.

But the British music icon followed suit with his own little joke about his limited eye vision that he revealed in September.

While presenting the award for Best Original Score with Brandi Carlile, Elton said, "I don't know if you know, but there's been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight."



"And I just wanted to reassure everybody that it's not as bad as it seems," the I'm Still Standing hitmaker added. "So, I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."

RiRi hasn't reacted to Elton's quip yet, but hopefully, the Fenty mogul got a good giggle out of it too!