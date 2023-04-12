Rihanna's son celebrates first Easter in adorable photoshoot!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's adorable son celebrated his first Easter with decorative eggs, bunny ears, and an epic photoshoot!

As the 35-year-old singer prepares to welcome her second baby, her son is already making his mark in the world in these cute new "Eastuh!" snaps that she posted on Tuesday.

RiRi gave her Instagram followers another rare peek at the adorable 10-month-old, who clearly enjoyed himself.

The first photo dump featured RiRi and A$AP Rocky's son front and center and all-smiles as he was surrounded by grass, a sparkly stuffed rabbit, plastic Easter eggs, and a few real-life furry lop-eared friends keeping watch just behind him.

The second carousel of snaps showed the little boy browsing through an Easter-themed book and later making friends with the rabbits as she was seen sweetly petting one on the head.

RiRi's baby boy is clearly a pro at taking pics just like his mom per his iconic poses and cool demeanor in the shoot.

Though it would be nice to be a name to a face, the Lift Me Up artist and her boo have continued to see their son's moniker private.