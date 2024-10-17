Rihanna's songwriter spills secrets hidden in lyrics of her 2006 hit SOS!

Rihanna's hit single, SOS, apparently contains some popular '80s track titles – unbeknownst to fans. © SCOTT GRIES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 36-year-old pop star's 2006 record has a huge secret, according to songwriter Evan "Kidd" Bogar.

While speaking on Daniel Wall on Behind the Wall podcast, Bogar dished that the Fenty mogul's first No. 1 song has several popular '80s song titles in the second verse.

He explained, "When I wrote it, I had no idea what I was doing. The whole second verse of that song is '80s song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be clever."



The lyrics in the second verse for SOS reference A-Ha's, Take on Me, (I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew, and Michael Jackson's hit, The Way You Make Me Feel.

Color us surprised!

Bogart added that "no one" notices the titles when listening to SOS, but fans will probably never listen to the track the same way again!