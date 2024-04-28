Rihanna teases Met Gala look and "amazing" new music!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has spilled the tea on her anticipated Met Gala fit, plus the "amazing" new music she has in store for fans!

Rihanna has given coy insight into her Met Gala look plus her "amazing" new music. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While celebrating her latest Fenty Beauty product on Saturday, the 36-year-old mogul dished on what everyone should expect during fashion's biggest night.

RiRi teased to Extra that she has two options for her Met Gala look but plans on "keeping it real simple this year."

"It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do," the Needed Me singer explained.

As for her ninth studio album, which has been on everybody's mind, RiRi gushed that when it does drop, it's going to be "amazing."

"That is the only reason it's not out yet," the Work singer shared, adding, "If I'm not feeling it and I am not feeling like it represents the evolution and the time I spent away, there should be a show of growth."

She concluded, "I want to play with it and have fun with it and show truly where I am at."