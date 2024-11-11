Rita Ora tearfully honors Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: "he had the biggest heart"
Manchester, UK - Pop star Rita Ora ended the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with an emotional tribute to One Direction singer, Liam Payne.
The 33-year-old host for this year's EMAs tearfully honored the late singer after his tragic death in October.
Ora appeared on stage in a dark suit, saying to the crowd, "I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us."
The Fifty Shades star continued, "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."
Ora, who called Payne "one of the kindest people that I knew," added that "he had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could."
"He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let's just take a moment to remember our friend," she concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: OLI SCARFF & JC OLIVERA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP