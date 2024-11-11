Rita Ora tearfully honors Liam Payne at MTV EMAs: "he had the biggest heart"

Manchester, UK - Pop star Rita Ora ended the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with an emotional tribute to One Direction singer, Liam Payne.

The 33-year-old host for this year's EMAs tearfully honored the late singer after his tragic death in October.

Ora appeared on stage in a dark suit, saying to the crowd, "I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us."

The Fifty Shades star continued, "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight."

Ora, who called Payne "one of the kindest people that I knew," added that "he had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could."