New York, New York - A jury on Thursday found Robert De Niro's production company liable for gender discrimination against a former employee who said she had been forced to perform "stereotypically female" jobs for the star .

Graham Chase Robinson (l.) was awarded $1.3 million from Robert De Niro's Canal Productions for gender discrimination. © Collage: DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AF & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

De Niro's Canal Productions was ordered to pay $1.3 million to Graham Chase Robinson, who said the Raging Bull actor had ordered her to wash sheets, vacuum his apartment, and organize soirées eUS actor Robert De Niro departs the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on November 8, 2023. De Niro is being sued by Graham Chase Robinson, who worked as his executive assistant in 2008 and eventually as vice president of his company, Canal Productions, before leaving in 2019. Robinson is seeking at least $12 million USD in damages for alleged emotional distress and reputational harm from De Niro and his company. Adam GRAY / AFPven after she was promoted to senior roles at the company.

She accused him of unwanted physical contact, and making sexually charged comments.

The damages awarded also covered Robinson's successful claim of retaliation. She claimed De Niro refused to write her recommendation letters or pay her severance.

The jury dismissed the original lawsuit filed by Canal Productions against Chase Robinson.