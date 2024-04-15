Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reveal newborn baby's gender

Indio, California - After welcoming their first baby a few weeks ago, Twilight star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse have revealed a sweet secret about their bundle of joy.

Robert Pattinson (l.) and Suki Waterhouse have revealed the gender of their first baby together. © Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images via AFP

"welcome to the world, angel," Suki wrote on Instagram to announce the birth of her baby earlier this month.

News of the couple's parenthood emerged back in March, when they were spotted out with their newborn in a stroller.

However, Suki and Robert have kept the name and gender of their offspring a closely guarded secret – until now!

At weekend 1 of Coachella, the new mom was back on stage for the first time at the famous Coachella music festival in the Palm Springs desert, where the 32-year-old not only performed several songs but was also in a chatty mood.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently," Suki confessed to her fans during her performance on Friday evening, as several videos on TikTok show.

"I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life," the Brit continued, revealing the gender of her baby to cheers and applause from the audience.

Suki and Robert are parents to a little girl!