Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reveal newborn baby's gender
Indio, California - After welcoming their first baby a few weeks ago, Twilight star Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse have revealed a sweet secret about their bundle of joy.
"welcome to the world, angel," Suki wrote on Instagram to announce the birth of her baby earlier this month.
News of the couple's parenthood emerged back in March, when they were spotted out with their newborn in a stroller.
However, Suki and Robert have kept the name and gender of their offspring a closely guarded secret – until now!
At weekend 1 of Coachella, the new mom was back on stage for the first time at the famous Coachella music festival in the Palm Springs desert, where the 32-year-old not only performed several songs but was also in a chatty mood.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently," Suki confessed to her fans during her performance on Friday evening, as several videos on TikTok show.
"I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life," the Brit continued, revealing the gender of her baby to cheers and applause from the audience.
Suki and Robert are parents to a little girl!
How long have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson been together?
Shortly after the birth of her daughter, the Daisy Jones & The Six star posted a photo of her after-baby bod to her followers and admitted how "humbling" but also "exhilarating" her post-partum experience has been.
She is proud of what her body has accomplished, the young mother wrote under the mirror selfie in her underwear.
Suki and the 37-year-old Batman actor have been going through life together since 2018 but enjoy their happiness in love largely in private and keep their relationship out of the public eye for the most part.
They are also keeping the name of their little "lady" to themselves – at least for now!
Cover photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images via AFP