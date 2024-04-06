Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse share first photo of newborn baby

Los Angeles, California - Suki Waterhouse has given fans a peek at her new bundle of joy after giving birth to her first baby with actor Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse has shared a new photo of her first baby with Robert Pattinson. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sukiwaterhouse & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old model shared a picture on Instagram on Thursday in which she held the newborn in her arms.

She covered the baby's head with one hand in the Polaroid snap and wrote in the caption, "welcome to the world angel," with a heart emoji.

The new parents have not yet revealed the baby's name, and it is also unclear whether they welcomed a boy or a girl.

Suki has been linked to the 37-year-old Brit, who previously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and musician FKA Twigs, since 2018. According to media reports, the two are even engaged.

The couple has never officially confirmed the speculation, but the Daisy Jones & The Six star has been spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.