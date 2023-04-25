Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcome baby girl!
Los Angeles, California - Actor Rumor Willis is officially a mom, as she has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.
And baby makes three!
On Tuesday, the 34-year-old House Bunny star revealed on Instagram that she and her musician boyfriend quietly welcomed their first child, a daughter, on April 18.
Willis shared that her newborn daughter's name is Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.
The post featured a sweet snap of the pair's baby girl comfortably nestled in a beige bassinet.
"You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of," she said in the caption.
The Sorority Row star first announced her pregnancy on IG back in December with cute black-and-white shots of her growing baby bump.
Rumer Willis' daughter is the first grandchild of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
Willis' daughter is already considered Hollywood royalty as she is the first grandchild of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.
Though the Die Hard alum was tragically diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which forced him to step away from acting, it was reported by PEOPLE that he was "excited" to welcome his first grandchild.
Congratulations to the Willis, Thomas, and Moore family on their new bundle of joy!
