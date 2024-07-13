Sabrina Carpenter drops cheeky peek at international vacay

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has joined her "give a f**ks" on vacation, per her latest snaps!

Sabrina Carpenter has joined her "give a f**ks" on vacation, per her latest snaps! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

The 24-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to drop a series of new photos from her recent international travels.

The post began with a snap of Sabrina rocking a bright red one-piece bathing suit in a straw tent.

She also shared footage of herself horseback riding, posing with pals in front of the Eiffel Tower, learning how to make pasta from scratch, and even cuddling a goat!

"my give a f**ks are euhhh how do u say," Sabrina wrote in the caption, giving a nod to the lyrics of her viral hit Espresso.

Fans were quick to complete the line in the comments, with one joking, "I think you mean on vacation but I'm not sure please please please don't take my word for it."

The Nonsense artist is clearly enjoying the "summer of Sabrina" – as declared by Taylor Swift herself! – following the whirlwind success of her two recent hits, Espresso and Please Please Please.