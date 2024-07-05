Taylor Swift declares the summer of Sabrina Carpenter in sweet shoutout

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has declared the "summer of Sabrina" as she gushed over her former opening act's whirlwind success!

Taylor Swift (I.) has declared it the summer of Sabrina Carpenter as she gushed over her former Eras Tour opening act's whirlwind success! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift & @sabrinacarpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has been on a tear in recent months, with her ultra-viral single, Espresso, being hailed by many as the song of the summer.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, the 24-year-old thanked fans for their continued support as she celebrated her upcoming Short 'n Sweet tour selling out.

"thank you all so so much!!!" she wrote in the caption. "i can't wait to see you on the road."

Taylor popped up in the comments with a sweet message, writing, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER."

Though the Nonsense singer has been on the scene for quite some time, her gig as the 34-year-old's opening act for The Eras Tour certainly gave her a boost before topping the charts with back-to-back hits Espresso and Please Please Please.

Sabrina's time on The Eras Tour has come to an end, though the record-breaking concert series is currently still going strong amid its latest leg in Europe.