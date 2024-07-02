Sabrina Carpenter shares iconic reaction to her Spotify rival: "This b***h"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Sabrina Carpenter has been enjoying a double-shot of music success with hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please. But what happened when she dethroned herself on Spotify?

On Sunday, the Feather artist shared a post from the popular X account Pop Crave about her song Espresso taking the top spot from Please Please Please on Spotify's global chart.



"This bitch," she commented on the post.

There's that "twisted humor" Sabrina sang about in Espresso!

Other X users were quick to join in on the imaginary feud, with one commenter cheekily writing that Sabrina is "not a girls girl if u ask me."

Another joked that the ex-Disney star's post was "so rude of her."

"Do you need us to fight her cause we will," offered a third.

Even if there's "beef" on the Spotify charts, the Vicious singer is also making waves on Billboard's Hot 100 charts with the two hit singles.

